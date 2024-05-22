Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Admitted In Ahmedabad Hospital, Discharged After Receiving Treatment

A recent report has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized in Ahmedabad. The actor was, later, discharged after he recieved initial treatment.

Shah Rukh Khan Photo: X
Amidst the ongoing Indian Premiere League season, Shah Rukh Khan is regularly seen attending almost all the matches of his team – the Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor was recently seen in Ahmedabad to attend the match between his team and Sun Risers Hyderabad on May 21. He was spotted at the ITC Narmada hotel. However, a recent report has revealed that the actor was hospitalized during this visit to the city. He was, later, discharged after he received the initial treatment.

As reported by News18, the ‘Jawan’ actor was rushed to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon. The news portal reached out to the hospital, and they confirmed the news. However, they did not reveal why Khan was hospitalized. They also reached out to Red Chillies Entertainment, but they did not receive any update on his health as of now.

ANI shared a statement which said, “Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat due to heat stroke and dehydration: SP Rural.”

It is being speculated that the actor was a victim of dehydration. The temperature in Ahmedabad is soaring at 45 degrees Celsius. Fans took to social media to express their concern for the actor. One fan said, “Get well soon. The Heartbeat of India.” A second fan wrote, “Get well soon King.” A third fan commented, “44 temp dikha raha hai to yahi hoga na. Real feel usse bhi jyada hai. Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, MP, sab ka bura haal hai.”

On the work front, the actor was seen in four films last year after a long hiatus – ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Dunki.’ All of the films worked well at the box office and cemented his success. He is also gearing up for a movie with his daughter, Suhana Khan. This will be the first collaboration between the father and daughter. Titled ‘King’, the actors are currently undergoing training for their roles. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, and it will go on floors soon.

