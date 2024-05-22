Shah Rukh Khan Admitted In Ahmedabad Hospital, Discharged After Receiving Treatment

On the work front, the actor was seen in four films last year after a long hiatus – ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Dunki.’ All of the films worked well at the box office and cemented his success. He is also gearing up for a movie with his daughter, Suhana Khan. This will be the first collaboration between the father and daughter. Titled ‘King’, the actors are currently undergoing training for their roles. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, and it will go on floors soon.