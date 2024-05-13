Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Suhana Khan, Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda As They Return To Mumbai-See Pics And Videos

After a successful win of KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Shah Rukh Khan, with his kids, and their friends have returned to Mumbai. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Instagram@yogenshah
Suhana Khan, AbRam and Agastya Nanda spotted at airport Photo: Instagram@yogenshah
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been there to support his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. His children especially Suhana Khan hardly miss any matches of KKR. Now, after a successful win of KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, SRK, with his kids, and their friends returned to Mumbai. He was spotted with his manager, daughter Suhana, her boyfriend Agastya Nanda and Ananya Panday among others.

In the pictures and videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, we see Shah Rukh Khan wearing an oversized hoodie and covering his face. It seemed he didn't want to reveal his new look for his upcoming film. Suhana was seen in a grey ribbed bodycon dress and she looked cool and chic in it. Agastya wrote a white tee and a cap and he took looked cool. Ananya was in a pair of baggy pants and a white crop top over it. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a white tracksuit. AbRam, on the other hand, was in a black tee shirt.

Talking about Suhana and Agastya's rumoured relationship, they have never spoke about it but they are often spotted together at various occasions. The duo made their debut in Zoya Akhtar 'The Archies'.

Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times that they are in a relationship. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022," said the source and also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves" Suhana and “approves of the relationship". Also, during the last Christmas brunch held at the Kapoor house, Agastya introduced Suhana as his ‘partner' as per the source.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will reportedly star in an action thriller titled 'King'. Shah Rukh is said to be sharing the screen with her daughter. Agastya Nanda will be seen in 'Ikkis'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj Dead
  2. Signal Failure Disrupts Mumbai Suburban Train Services Of Central Railway
  3. Rs 13.56 Crore Smuggled Gold Seized At Mumbai Airport; 11 Passengers Arrested
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. MDH Faced Several US Rejections Over Contamination Before Hong Kong Ban: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Suhana Khan, Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda As They Return To Mumbai-See Pics And Videos
  2. Watch: Chiranjeevi Sends Best Wishes To Brother Pawan Kalyan As He Casts His Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  3. NewJeans Members' Parents Expose HYBE For 'Ignoring And Mistreating' The K-Pop Girl Group
  4. Priyanka Chopra Expresses Gratitude To Her Mother Madhu, MIL Denise On Mother’s Day; Nick Jonas Calls His Wife ‘Most Amazing Mom Ever’ To Malti Marie
  5. 'The Escape Of The Seven: Resurrection' Actor Um Ki-joon To Tie The Knot With Non-Celebrity Girlfriend In December
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics
  3. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam 'A Relieved Man' After Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan Guide Visitors To Victory
  4. FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Captain Salima Tete Credits South Africa Series For Testing Combinations
  5. IPL 2024: CSK Surge Ahead In Playoffs Race With 5-Wicket Win Over RR - In Pics
World News
  1. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  2. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
  3. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
  4. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  5. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout So Far, Akhilesh, Mahua In Fray; Actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Vote
  2. Not The Promised Land: In North Telangana, Gulf Migrants And Farmers Stare At A Bleak Future
  3. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  4. If You Vote For AAP, I Won't Need To Go To Jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Top Quotes
  5. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle In 96 Seats Across 10 States/UTs Today
  6. IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC
  7. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  8. Know Which Constituencies Are Scheduled To Vote In Phase 4 | Full List