In the pictures and videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, we see Shah Rukh Khan wearing an oversized hoodie and covering his face. It seemed he didn't want to reveal his new look for his upcoming film. Suhana was seen in a grey ribbed bodycon dress and she looked cool and chic in it. Agastya wrote a white tee and a cap and he took looked cool. Ananya was in a pair of baggy pants and a white crop top over it. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a white tracksuit. AbRam, on the other hand, was in a black tee shirt.