Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been there to support his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. His children especially Suhana Khan hardly miss any matches of KKR. Now, after a successful win of KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, SRK, with his kids, and their friends returned to Mumbai. He was spotted with his manager, daughter Suhana, her boyfriend Agastya Nanda and Ananya Panday among others.
In the pictures and videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, we see Shah Rukh Khan wearing an oversized hoodie and covering his face. It seemed he didn't want to reveal his new look for his upcoming film. Suhana was seen in a grey ribbed bodycon dress and she looked cool and chic in it. Agastya wrote a white tee and a cap and he took looked cool. Ananya was in a pair of baggy pants and a white crop top over it. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a white tracksuit. AbRam, on the other hand, was in a black tee shirt.
Talking about Suhana and Agastya's rumoured relationship, they have never spoke about it but they are often spotted together at various occasions. The duo made their debut in Zoya Akhtar 'The Archies'.
Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times that they are in a relationship. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022," said the source and also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves" Suhana and “approves of the relationship". Also, during the last Christmas brunch held at the Kapoor house, Agastya introduced Suhana as his ‘partner' as per the source.
On the work front, Suhana Khan will reportedly star in an action thriller titled 'King'. Shah Rukh is said to be sharing the screen with her daughter. Agastya Nanda will be seen in 'Ikkis'.