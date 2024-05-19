Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Appeals To Voters Ahead Of Polls In Maharashtra: Let's Carry Out Our Duty As Indians

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has urged people to "exercise our right to vote" as Maharashtra goes to polls as part of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Koimoi
Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Koimoi
info_icon

The six constituencies in Mumbai and seven others in Maharashtra will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections tomorrow.

In an X post, Shah Rukh appealed to fans and followers to carry out their duty as Indians.

"As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote," he wrote on Saturday.

Previously, superstar Salman Khan also called on the people of the country to cast their vote.

"I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai," Salman posted on X on Friday.

The Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases, with vote counting scheduled to be held on June 4.

