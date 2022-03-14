Jubin Nautiyal Spills The Beans On His Relationship With 'Kabir Singh' Actress Nikita Dutta

Since ‘Kabir Singh’s actress Nikita Dutta and musician Jubin Nautiyal and his family met in the singer’s hometown in Uttarakhand, fans have started assuming that they both are seeing each other. They both were recently seen in Juhu. The actress is being seen many times picking up the singer from the airport, and both frequently commenting on each other’s posts on social media.

As per reports after the two families met, fans are speculating that there may be a wedding shortly. The singer remained tight-lipped about whether or not the two are dating. Breaking his silence, the singer told Bombay Times, “We don’t have anything to say about that. Nikita has been a friend of mine since she appeared on the TV show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’. We got to know one other well when I sang a song in that show. Nikita and I had been hanging out for a while in a cafe in Juhu. I would not like to comment on whether we are dating or not, because one thing leads to another and we don’t want to become the subject of gossip.”

Earlier, the actress had shared a photo from her trip to Uttarakhand on Instagram, along with the caption that read, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains (sic).” Nautiyal quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “Dint you forget your heart here as well (sic),” along with a red heart emoji.

The actress has been in a number of television shows, including ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ and ‘Dream Girl’, as well as films such as ‘Gold’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. Whereas he has sung for films such as ‘Shershaah’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Raabta’, and many others.