Johnny Depp To Get $301 Million Deal With An Apology Letter To Return As Jack Sparrow?

Disney has reportedly offered Hollywood star Johnny Depp a whopping Rs 2,355 crore ($301 million) deal for him to return as the iconic character of Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' franchise and a Disney Plus series.

According to poptrack.au, an industry insider, the company is preparing a $301 million deal as a formal apology and a request for the actor to return as Jack Sparrow.

According to a source close to Disney, the Mouse House company is putting together a deal, reports poptrack.au. "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two."

"I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I'm unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow -- so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character," the source said.

According to the source, Disney is reportedly willing to go above and beyond and offer USD$301 million, exceeding the amount Heard's lawyer claimed that Depp would refuse.

During the defamation trial, Heard's attorney, Bredehoft, asked, "Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise role for $300 million and a million alpacas?"

"Disney is prepping a deal for USD$301 million deal that will include a sizable donation to a charity of Depp's choice. The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl."

[With Inputs from IANS]