Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's Big Revelation: She Believes In Astrology

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor says she believes in astrology and has checked her zodiac compatibility “many times.”

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor says she believes in astrology and has checked her zodiac compatibility “many times.”

During the press conference for her upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', Janhvi was asked if she believed in astrology, considering that her character Mahima’s “kundali” is matched for an arranged marriage.

Janhvi told media: “I think we all have checked our zodiac compatibility. I have done it so many times. I do believe in astrology a lot but not to the extent where I stop talking to a person just because my zodiac sign doesn’t match!”

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao and is slated to hit the screens on 31. She then has 'Devara: Chapter 1' with star Jr NTR releasing.

She revealed that her character Thangam in the film is interesting.

The actress added: “I love working on a film set where people do their work with love. The passion these guys have is amazing and their storytelling is beautiful. With conviction they showcase each character, it is very different. I am very lucky to get a chance to work (in the film with Jr NTR).”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
  2. Mumbai: Bird-Hit By Emirates Flight Kills 40 Flamingos, Carcasses Found Across Ghatkopar; Airline Responds
  3. ‘Chudidar Gang’ Caught On Cam, Robbers Dressed As Women Create Scare In Hyderabad | Watch
  4. YouTuber Irfan Courts Trouble For Revealing Sex Of His Unborn Child
  5. Hyderabad: Man Dies, Wife Injured After Tree Falls On Them While Riding Two-Wheeler
Entertainment News
  1. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  2. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  3. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  4. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
  5. Rishi Saxena Took Some Time To Understand How To Play An 'Asexual Romantic' In 'Malhar'
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Shreyas Slowly Taking The Team Towards Comfortable Victory
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  3. MS Dhoni Reveals Toughest Thing About Playing IPL; Talks Of 'Emotional' CSK Connect
  4. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Men's And Women's 4x400m Teams Win Silver
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Match Prediction, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi