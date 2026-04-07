Jackie Chan At 72: An Encounter In An Indian Small Town’s Election Camp

What made Chan so relatable, especially for kids, was his candour both in character and in real life. We loved watching the behind-the-scenes footage at the end of his movies (honestly, we would wait for it with equal excitement). Seeing him mess up stunts, laughing at his own mistakes and still trying gave us an insight into the making of films. Because of this, he also felt real to us, and not some distant, untouchable star. In fact, parents who were usually wary about children watching violent or action movies made an exception for him. His films were safe, funny, and oddly comforting. As an actor, he was trustworthy, warm, and entertaining. His films aren’t just entertainment; they are memories of the past spent in a small town’s election camp, experiencing cable connection and our first encounter with East Asian cinema. Watching them now still transports one back to that election camp, memories of the smell of damp earth under a tent, the laughter of the crowd and the thrill of seeing a hero do impossible things with such ease and charm.