Is 'Jannat 3' On Cards? Here's What Emraan Hashmi Has To Say

Actor Emraan Hashmi was part of two successful franchise- 'Murder' and 'Jannat'. The movie of both franchises were blockbusters. The songs were also chartbusters which are still part of music lovers' playlist. In an interview, Emraan opened up if 'Jannat 3' is on cards. Read on to know what he said.
When asked about 'Jannat 3' update, Emraan told Hindustan Times, “I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don’t see happening. It’s a team, right?''
''If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen. Till then my life goes on, I do what I love most- acting. I have a couple of projects going to be announced, solo films which are kind of that streak which audiences have loved to see me in, the bad boy. I will try to kickstart that again,'' he added.
Hashmi also opened up about the time when a couple of films didn't work and he was disappointed. He said, ''Why Cheat India? did wonderfully on OTT, and people around me said ‘we told you do, you gave them a film which people consume on OTT’ I don’t blame the audience for that. Then a delayed film, The Body. And then Covid happened, the world changed, everyone had to recalibrate''
Emraan Hashmi made a comeback in 2023 with Akshay Kumar in 'Selfiee'. Then he was seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3'. He played the role of an antagonist. His last release is 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Before that, he was seen in the web show 'Showtime'. He is also making his South film debut in 'G2' that stars Adivi Sesh. The 'Murder' actor has another Telugu flick titled, 'They Call Him OG'.