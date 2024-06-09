Art & Entertainment

India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown

Watching films that reflect the heart of cricket and the India-Pakistan rivalry may be an excellent approach to generate anticipation for the game. So, here are a few films that you must watch in order to build up your excitement for the India-Pakistan match.

A Still From ‘83’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

India and Pakistan are all set to clash at a Men’s Cricket World Cup once again. The excitement for the match is tremendous and people from all over the world are waiting with bated breath to see the two rivals clash once again. India has had the upper hand in the World Cup matches where Pakistan has hardly ever been able to defeat India. Will it be a repeat of the past instances once again?

Well, whoever wins the match it’s poised for some great entertainment. But before you start the India-Pakistan cricket match, we have something special that will get you into the mood. Watching films that reflect the heart of cricket and the India-Pakistan rivalry may be an excellent approach to generate anticipation for the game.

So, here are a few films that you must watch in order to build up your excitement for the India-Pakistan match:

1. ‘83’ (2021)

This sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India’s historic triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the film depicts the underdog team’s amazing path to victory, inspiring a generation and marking a watershed event in Indian cricket history.

2. ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ (2017)

The docu-drama, produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, dives into the life and career of Sachin Tendulkar, one of cricket’s finest players. It takes a complete look at his rise from a young child with a dream to a cricket hero, capturing the emotions and intensity of cricket fans across India.

3. ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ (2016)

This biographical drama, created by Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios, follows the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India’s most successful cricket captain. It depicts his rise from ticket collector to captaining India to victory in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, demonstrating his leadership and commitment.

4. ‘Chak De! India’ (2007)

Although concentrated on field hockey, Aditya Chopra’s ‘Chak De! India’ depicts the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride. It follows Shah Rukh Khan, a disgraced former hockey player, as he returns to coach the Indian women’s national hockey team, bringing them to triumph and atonement.

5. ‘Lagaan’ (2001)

Set during the British colonial period, this epic sports film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker depicts the story of a tiny Indian town that challenges the British overlords to a game of cricket in order to escape paying hefty taxes. Led by the charismatic Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), the villagers band together to study and play the game, which represents perseverance and solidarity.

These films not only glorify cricket, but they also capture the emotions, hardships, and victories that fans find so compelling. Watching them will surely heighten the excitement and anticipation around the India-Pakistan match.

