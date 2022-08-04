Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
In Just 16 Hours, Karthi's 'Viruman' Trailer Gets 3.6 Million Views

The trailer of director Muthiah's eagerly awaited explosive action entertainer 'Viruman', featuring actors Karthi and Aditi Shankar in the lead, has garnered a whopping 3.6 million views on YouTube in less than 16 hours of being released.

Actor Karthi Instagram

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 2:38 pm

The trailer, which was released at a grand event in Madurai on Wednesday night, shows that this film too, like Muthiah's earlier film, 'Komban', will be a rustic, action-packed entertainer.

The trailer gives away the fact that Viruman (played by Karthi) is the fourth son of Prakash Raj, a Tehsildar, and that relations between the father and son are strained to the extent that the father calls his own son, a Narakasuran, while the son rewards a man who slaps his dad with a gold ring.

Interestingly, Muthiah seems to have realised from making 'Komban' that Karthi and Raj Kiran complement each other well and has looked to reproduce the same charm in this film as well.

Aditi Shankar, the daughter of ace Shankar, looks absolutely at ease, giving no clue whatsoever that this is her debut film.

The hard-hitting trailer has raised expectations from the film which hits the screens on August 12.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Raj Kiran Viruman Karthi Aditi Shankar Trailer Release Komban Prakash Raj Kollywood
