Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

The International Film Festival Of India Should Boost Creative Economy: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated that he sees the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a way to grow the film industry and in turn, the nation's creative economy.

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 12:34 pm

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said he envisioned the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a means to promote the business of cinema and boost the creative economy of the country.

Thakur was speaking at the meeting of the Steering Committee for IFFI, which is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28.

The committee, chaired by Thakur, discussed ways to enhance collaborations with international filmmakers, participation of regional cinema, giving a platform to young filmmakers as well as showcasing new trends in cinema along with emerging technology that enhances the experience of cinema lovers, an official release said.

Thakur said the IFFI was a festival that aims to promote the business of cinema for the benefit of the film industry by providing collaborations and networking in order to boost the ‘creative economy’ of India.

He added that the creative economy has the potential and talent to create new entrepreneurs in the media and entertainment sector which will help transform India into a content and post-production hub of the world.

The festival aims at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the government of Goa.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment IFFI Anurag Thakur International Film Festival Of India IFFI 2022 Goa Film Industry Indian Entertainment Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies