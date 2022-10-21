Huma Qureshi On ‘Double XL’: I Was Scared Because My Closest Confidantes Told Me That It Would Be The End Of My Career

Huma Qureshi has made her presence felt with the strong characters she has played and which have broken one stereotype after another. In 'Double XL' too, she plays such a role alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

The movie which is directed by Satramm Ramani, features the two of them playing plus-sized women, and for that they had to gain considerable weight. Talking about her role, Huma confessed that she had to put on roughly 20 kg for the role.

Though she has mentioned multiple times, in jest, that this was the best prep she ever had to do for a role since she got to eat everything she wanted, the actress definitely had her set of reservations.

She talks about how even as a kid she was teased for being a 'big girl'. She had left those insults behind her but when it came to gaining weight for the role of Rajshri Trivedi in 'Double XL' it all came back again. The people around her advised her to be cautious about choosing this role.

She said: "I was scared because my closest confidantes and companions told me that I was making a mistake. And it would be the end of my career." But despite all this she made up her mind and decided to play the role.

Huma talked about how liberating and empowering it was to play the character of Rajshri. It was like a nod to her younger self. She said: “I wouldn't trade that experience for anything, shooting this film has been one of the most empowering experiences of my life and it only made me stronger and more confident of myself!"

'Double XL' is releasing on the November 4 this year starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra. The Satramm Ramani directorial is a slice-of-life comedy that gives the message of how our size shouldn't determine our ambitions.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. 'Double XL' is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz.