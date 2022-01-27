Actors Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor created magic on the big screen in the early 2000s. Whether it was their debut film together, 'Yaadein,' or Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum,' the couple had their own fandom. However, fans have been waiting for Kapoor and Roshan to reconnect since 2003's 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.'

According to a recent report, they may come together for a new film. According to a source at BollywoodLife, Roshan and Kapoor have been offered a film together. A respected filmmaker has approached the actors for a film under the Junglee Pictures name, according to the grapevine. 'Ulaj,' the film's working title, is said to be 'under a very early phase.'

“In fact, the filmmaker will be meeting Bebo in a few days for a script reading session and will only then finalise everything. Hrithik is yet to give this nod and it depends on his availability. If these two stars will say ‘yes’, then only the producer will start the process of budgeting. It is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai. But, nothing is concrete now," the source said.

Kapoor was most recently seen in 'Good Newwz,' with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Three films are in the works for the actress. These include Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' a movie with Hansal Mehta that she is also co-producing, and Karan Johar's 'Takht.'

Roshan, on the other hand, is working on three films. He will appear in 'Vikram Vedha's Hindi adaptation. On his birthday earlier this month, he revealed the first look from the movie. Saif Ali Khan also appears in the film. Roshan's other film is 'Fighter,' which he co-wrote with Deepika Padukone. The actor has also declared that he will appear in 'Krrish 4' again.