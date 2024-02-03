Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared how the song 'Dhan Te Nan' helped him prepare for his role as 'Guddu' in the film 'Kaminey', saying it gave him an understanding of what he had to do in the movie.

Shahid and Kriti Sanon appeared on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 14' to promote their movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Among the many performances in the show, it was Anjana Padmanabhan who shone bright and once again impressed everyone by singing ‘Gulaboo’, ‘Thumkeshwari’, and ‘Dhan Te Nan’ from the movies ‘Shaandar’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Kaminey’, respectively.

Shahid was left amazed by Anjana’s performance and said: "You’re so good; you’re a powerhouse performer. And what you did with your voice today is unbelievable. You’re very special. Don’t forget that you’re outstanding!"