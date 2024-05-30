Sofia Vergara Reveals She Hired Dialect Coach To Improve Her Accent

As per ‘People’, after spending 11 years on the ABC sitcom as Gloria, a Colombian bombshell and single mom, the actress opened up about the difficulties with finding a dramatic role. "It was almost playing myself in a way," she explained. "I never went to an acting class in my life. And when I decide to do something different, it’s hard because this accent is beautiful, but it’s like, I cannot be a scientist, I cannot be an astronaut.” Hiring a dialect coach wasn't the only preemptive measure she took to further her career. While Vergara revealed she's never lied to "get a job", she confessed she lied to her agents so they'd take her when she moved to Los Angeles. "I said I could sing and dance. Why not? I didn’t think they were going to send me out," she laughed. "Then they sent me to an audition for Chicago on Broadway."