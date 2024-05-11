Hollywood

Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

Hollywood actor Sigourney Weaver is in talks to team up with the cast of Star Wars film.

Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hollywood actor Sigourney Weaver is in talks to team up with the cast of Star Wars film.

According to entertainment news outlet, the film is titled "The Mandalorian & Grogu" and is directed by Jon Favreau. It will be produced by the filmmaker alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and chief creative officer Dave Filoni.

The production of the film is expected to begin by the end of the year and it is slated to release on May 22, 2026.

It will also be the first Star Wars film to begin its production since “Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker” (2019).

The details of the actor's possible are kept under wraps.

Weaver, 74, is well known for the roles in science fiction films and has been a part of several projects including "Alien", "Avatar" and "Galaxy Quest".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  2. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  3. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  4. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  5. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Piyush Chawla Gets Venkatesh Iyer
  2. Tottenham 2-1 Burnley: Clarets Down As Van De Ven Boosts Spurs' Top-Four Hopes
  3. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. IPL 2024: Gurnoor Brar Replaces Sushant Mishra For GT; Know Who Is This Punjab Pacer
World News
  1. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
  2. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  4. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  5. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail