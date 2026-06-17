Sean Penn To Direct Bradley Cooper In January 6 Capitol Attack Drama

Sean Penn is slated to direct a new film focusing on a police officer who was present during the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday. The three-time-Oscar-winning actor, fresh from his performance in One Battle After Another, will also write the script for the project. Bradley Cooper is reportedly in talks to star, though a final agreement has not been reached. Penn notably attended the 2022 House Select Committee hearings investigating the Capitol attack, where he sat with Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, both responders to the events. Penn said he was there to observe as “just another citizen” to see if justice would be served. “I think we all saw what happened on January 6, and now we’re looking to see if justice comes on the other side of it,” he said.