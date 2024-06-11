Richard Blade Awarded With His Own Star At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame – View Pics

Richard Blade, a Los Angeles radio veteran, was honoured with the unveiling of his star in a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event recently, and he credited his success as a DJ to just enjoying the music and groups he plays.
Blade was nominated for the Hollywood star by his admirers, and Oscar E. Alvarez Jr., the Richard Blade Fan Club coordinator, addressed at the event while clutching a cassette tape, claiming that capturing Blade’s set list back in the day made for the greatest 1980s mixed tape.
Beginning in 1982, Blade started his career at KROQ. He collaborated with industry legends such as Rick Carroll, Kevin Weatherly, Dusty Street, Larry Groves, Mike Evans, Freddie Snakeskin, Rodney on the ROQ, Jed the Fish, Swedish Egil, Kevin & Bean, Rockin’ Fig, Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, Carson Daly, and Dr. Drew.
Jimmy Kimmel, the emcee of the event, described how Richard Blade obtained his name, which was briefly abbreviated to ‘The Blade’, while working at KROQ in the 1980s.
The Blade, also known as The World Famous KROQ, helped to usher in a new age of alternative music on the 80s rock scene.
Blade was honoured for his contributions to music and entertainment last year when the Los Angeles City Council declared June 9 Richard Blade Day.
Blade has also featured in several network television shows and acted or co-starred in several feature films, including ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’, ‘Spellcaster’, and ‘Long Lost Son’, for which he also authored.
He presently presents a daily radio program on SiriusXM 1st Wave and KCBS, and he continues to DJ live.
1. Richard Blade And Billy Idol
Radio personality Richard Blade, right, embraces guest speaker Billy Idol during a ceremony to award Blade a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
2. Richard Blade
British-born radio personality Richard Blade shows off his T-shirt during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
3. Richard Blade And Jimmy Jam
Radio personality Richard Blade, left, poses with producer Jimmy Jam during a ceremony to award Blade a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
4. Jimmy Kimmel
Guest speaker Jimmy Kimmel addresses the audience during a ceremony to award radio personality Richard Blade a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
5. Richard Blade
Radio personality Richard Blade poses atop his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony in Los Angeles.
6. Billy Idol And Richard Blade
Radio personality Richard Blade, right, poses with guest speaker Billy Idol after Blade received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
7. Billy Idol
Guest speaker Billy Idol addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award radio personality Richard Blade a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.