Netflix Sets Date For 'Suits' Season Nine Premiere

The ninth and final installment of the legal drama "Suits" will start streaming on Netflix from July 1.

Suits Season 9 Poster
Suits Season 9 Poster Photo: X
The streamer made the announcement on social media after cast members Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Dule Hill, Amanda Schull, Abigail Spencer and former USA Network president Jeff Wachtel attended a reunion panel presented by Netflix's Tudum at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

Created by Aaron Korsh, "Suits" aired in 2011 and followed the story of Mike Ross (Adams), a college dropout with a photographic memory who is hired at a New York law firm by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht).

The initial eight seasons of the show were acquired by Netflix last year, which added to its popularity. "Suits" remained in the top 10 list of shows for four weeks in a row after it starting streaming. It also became the most streamed show of 2023 on the platform, according to Netflix.

Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Rafferty, Schull, Hill, and Katherine Heigl star in the final season, while Adams appears as a special guest star.

The final season of "Suits" centres on the evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey.

After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the person who’s most important to him: Donna.

"Season 9 follows the legendary lawyer and COO as they balance their relationship with work and fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis Litt (Hoffman), Alex Williams (Hill), Katrina Bennett (Schull), and Samantha.

"As the season progresses, the core characters’ personal lives are explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be," read the official logline of the upcoming chapter.

