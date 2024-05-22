Hollywood

Manasvi Mamgai's Film With Katie Holmes, Al Pacino Sheds Light On Forgotten Kidnapping Episode

Actress-producer Manasvi Mamgai, who has co-produced the upcoming film ‘Captivated’ starring Katie Holmes, Toby Kebbell, and Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino, has said that the film sheds light on unheard voices and circles around the emotional complexities from a historic event.

Manasvi Mamgai
Manasvi Mamgai Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The film follows a Calabrian mafia boss Saro Mammoliti who kidnaps the grandson of the petroleum industrialist Jean Paul Getty - the founder of Getty Oil Company. Saro jeopardises his entire organisation when he falls in love with his victim’s mother (Holmes) during the ransom negotiations.

Talking about the project, Manasvi, who won the title of Miss India World in 2010, said: “Bringing Captivated to life has been a deeply personal and passionate journey. We are committed to portraying the untold layers of this historic event, shedding light on the emotional complexities and unheard voices. This film will resonate with audiences by offering a fresh and compelling perspective.”

‘Captivated’ is directed by Dito Montiel, who co-wrote the script with Robin Shushan and Michael Mammoliti, who is the nephew of Saro Mammoliti. The film’s story was launched at the Cannes market recently. The principal photography for the film is set to start later this winter in Italy.

IFT and 32RED Entertainment are financing the film alongside Sugar Rush Pictures.

