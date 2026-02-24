Lily Collins To Portray Audrey Hepburn In Film About Making Of Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in a movie about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, based on Sam Wasson’s bestselling book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lily Collins
Lily Collins To portray Audrey Hepburn Photo: Instagram/Lily Collins
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in a movie about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

  • Collins has expressed her excitement in a social media post.

  • The film is based on Sam Wasson’s bestselling book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film that will show the making of the 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's. Inspired by Sam Wasson’s bestselling nonfiction book Fifth Avenue, 5 AM: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, the yet-to-be-titled project's screenplay has been written by Alena Smith. The director of the upcoming project has not been revealed.

Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn

Taking to her Instagram handle, Collins shared her excitement to play the legend. She posted a picture of Hepburn and a news article about her casting and wrote, "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this (sic)". She feels honoured and ecstatic to play the iconic character.

Lily Collins - null
Lily Collins 'Loves' Being Compared To Sarah Jessica Parker On 'Emily In Paris'

BY IANS

The film is being developed by Collins' Case Study Films alongside Imagine Entertainment and producer Scott LaStaiti, reported Deadline.

Alena Smith has written the screenplay. Alongside Collins, the upcoming film also stars Truman Capote, Edith Head, and director Blake Edwards, among others.

Related Content
Related Content
Lily Collins' first look from Emily in Paris Season 5 out - Netflix
Emily In Paris Season 5: Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos Of Lily Collins Starrer; Locks Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Based on Truman Capote’s 1958 novella, Breakfast at Tiffany’s was directed by Blake Edwards for Paramount, earning recognition for the global fashion and cultural icon. The film was nominated for five Oscars, with Hepburn competing for Best Actress. It won two Oscars — Best Score and Song. Hepburn won an Oscar for Roman Holiday. She also starred in classics like Sabrina and Funny Face.

Coming back to Collins, she will star in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which has been renewed for a sixth season.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Kashve, Harmanpreet Aiming To Accelerate | IND-W 164/6 (38)

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Pundir-Hassan Unbeaten At Lunch | J & K 104/1 (34)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  4. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  5. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  2. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  3. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  4. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  4. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  5. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  6. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  7. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony

  8. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Kashve, Harmanpreet Aiming To Accelerate | IND-W 164/6 (38)