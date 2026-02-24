Lily Collins To Portray Audrey Hepburn In Film About Making Of Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film that will show the making of the 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's. Inspired by Sam Wasson’s bestselling nonfiction book Fifth Avenue, 5 AM: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, the yet-to-be-titled project's screenplay has been written by Alena Smith. The director of the upcoming project has not been revealed.