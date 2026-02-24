Lily Collins To Portray Audrey Hepburn In Film About Making Of Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in a movie about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film that will show the making of the 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany's. Inspired by Sam Wasson’s bestselling nonfiction book Fifth Avenue, 5 AM: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, the yet-to-be-titled project's screenplay has been written by Alena Smith. The director of the upcoming project has not been revealed.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Collins shared her excitement to play the legend. She posted a picture of Hepburn and a news article about her casting and wrote, "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this (sic)". She feels honoured and ecstatic to play the iconic character.
The film is being developed by Collins' Case Study Films alongside Imagine Entertainment and producer Scott LaStaiti, reported Deadline.
Alena Smith has written the screenplay. Alongside Collins, the upcoming film also stars Truman Capote, Edith Head, and director Blake Edwards, among others.
Based on Truman Capote’s 1958 novella, Breakfast at Tiffany’s was directed by Blake Edwards for Paramount, earning recognition for the global fashion and cultural icon. The film was nominated for five Oscars, with Hepburn competing for Best Actress. It won two Oscars — Best Score and Song. Hepburn won an Oscar for Roman Holiday. She also starred in classics like Sabrina and Funny Face.
Coming back to Collins, she will star in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which has been renewed for a sixth season.