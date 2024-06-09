Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie

Earlier this year, in an interview with Deadline, filmmaker Peter Jackson talked about why focusing on Gollum was interesting, reports deadline.com. "The Gollum/Smeagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, while his Smeagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic," Jackson said. "I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike because there’s a little bit of both of them in all of us. We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn’t have time to cover in the earlier films." He added: "It’s too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien."