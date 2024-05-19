Hollywood

Eva Longoria Makes It Clear She Wants To Work With People She Loves As ‘Life Is Too Short’

Actress Eva Longoria has talked about why she approaches new projects by considering her circle of friends first and revealed that she wants to work with people she loves.

Instagram
Eva Longoria Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Eva Longoria has talked about why she approaches new projects by considering her circle of friends first and revealed that she wants to work with people she loves.

"I want to work with people I love," Longoria said, naming friends and fellow actresses Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union, with whom she has upcoming projects, at the Cannes Film Festival to people.com.

"Life's too short to work with a-------, and I'd much rather be surrounded by people I love and creatives that I respect," she continued, talking about the process in which she decides what to work on next as "reverse engineering."

The actress considers who she wants to collaborate with first, and then seeks out projects that will work best for everyone involved.

"It's the people and their vision and what they bring to it more than the actual project" that will get her on a set.

Longoria has a list of directors and producers she would love to collaborate with.

According to her creative process, Longoria says she'll "develop projects around that idea," and eventually they'll be collaborating together on something.

"Like, 'Okay, if I want to work with Carmen Maura, what would be a good vehicle for that?' " she said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook's Next Issue: Hate Meter
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Engineer Rashid: An Independent Force in Baramulla Elections
  3. Kashmir: BJP Sarpanch Gunned Down, Tourist Couple Injured In Two Separate Terror Attacks
  4. Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case
  5. The Comic Relief Brigade: Kashmir's Air Of Political Satire And Its Folly Subsidiaries
Entertainment News
  1. Cate Blanchett Blows Kisses As ‘Rumours’ Gets 4-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes
  2. Sharon Stone Opens Up On Why She Would Really Like To Have Her 'Life Back'
  3. Jennifer Mistry On 'TMKOC' Co-Star Gurucharan Singh Returning Home: He Should Have Informed Before Leaving
  4. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Mesmerizes In A Pink Silk Gown With A Bow At The Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  5. Rajkummar Rao Recalls He Lost A Film 'Overnight' To A Star Kid, Says It Was 'Unfair'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion
  2. IPL 2024: Coaching India Could Be Exhausting, Says LSG Coach Justin Langer
  3. Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithmabaram Defeats AR Saleh Salem To Claim Sole Lead
  4. NBA Playoffs: PJ Washington Jr's Late Free Throws Sends Dallas Mavericks To Western Conference Finals
  5. Jurgen Klopp's Set Of Achievements At Liverpool
World News
  1. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
  2. Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
  3. 'Situation Under Control': Kyrgyzstan Shares Update On Mob Violence, Calls Out 'Deliberate False Information
  4. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup