Dylan Sprouse Holds A Trespasser At Gunpoint Before Tackling Him - Report

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin fought off a trespasser in their Hollywood Hills home.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tackle trespasser at their LA home Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin fought off a trespasser in their Hollywood Hills home.

  • The couple reportedly managed to hold the intruder off until the authorities arrived.

  • No injuries have been reported.

Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin tackled an intruder in their Hollywood Hills residence in Los Angeles. As per a TMZ report, the incident took place in the early hours of Friday (April 17). The couple reportedly held the trespasser down until the authorities arrived. Palvin called the authorities while the actor pointed a gun at him. It is said to be an attempted burglary.

Dylan Sprouse holds intruder at gunpoint

Reports claim that Barbara Palvin noticed a man behaving suspiciously near their home around 12:30 am. She immediately called emergency services. The couple managed to hold off the intruder at gunpoint until police arrived. They handed him over to the 911 team. 

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The couple was reportedly ‘shaken up’ when the incident happened, but they are okay now. This is not the first time an attempted burglary has occurred at their residence. Such incidents happened earlier, too.

TMZ report states that an unidentified man wearing a dirty sweatshirt was cuffed and taken by the police officers. It is said to be trespassing attempt rather than a burglary. The identity of the intruder has not been revealed yet.

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Sprouse and Palvin, who started dating in 2018, got engaged in September 2022 and got married on July 15, 2023.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star revealed in a 2019 interview with W Magazine that he approached Palvin on social media after meeting at a party.

"She followed me, so I was like, 'I guess I’ll give her something,' and I slid into her DMs," Sprouse said. "I was like, 'Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.' And she didn’t message me for six months."

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