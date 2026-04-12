Dev Patel Shoots Intense Action Sequence For The Peasant In Manali Hills

Summary of this article
Dev Patel shoots an intense action sequence in Manali across rugged terrain locations.
The Peasant focuses on realistic action, avoiding heavily stylised cinematic sequences.
Film set in 14th-century India, final Mumbai schedule pending before wrap-up.
Dev Patel shoots an intense action sequence for The Peasant in the hills of Manali, marking one of the most physically demanding legs of the film’s production. The actor, who is also directing the project, has been filming across multiple locations, but this stretch stands out for its scale and intensity.
After shooting in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan, the team recently moved to Himachal Pradesh to capture a crucial sequence set against rugged terrain. The film has been in production since late last year and is now entering a challenging phase.
Dev Patel Manali shoot focuses on realism and physical endurance
The sequence being filmed in Manali is designed to feel raw and immersive. It was shared by a source close to the production that the action relies heavily on movement through space, with running and chasing forming the core of the scene.
It was further indicated that the intention is to make the audience experience the exhaustion of the characters. Unlike stylised action, the scene is being built using practical elements, allowing the terrain itself to shape the intensity.
The Peasant filming schedule and story details
The crew has been shooting in relatively contained areas around Manali, keeping the operation low-key despite its scale. A strong presence of stunt coordinators has been noted on set, suggesting a focus on safety alongside realism. The schedule in Manali is expected to span around 10 days, after which the film will move to Mumbai for its final leg.
Interestingly, the script was not originally set in India. Written by Will Dunn, it was first imagined in medieval Italy before being reworked by Dev Patel into a 14th-century Indian setting.
The film follows a shepherd who embarks on a violent quest for revenge after his village is destroyed by mercenary knights. With filming nearing completion, The Peasant is shaping up to be one of Patel’s most ambitious projects yet.