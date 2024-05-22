'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice': Warner Bros. Pictures Announces Trailer Release Date Along With A New Poster

Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic, ‘Beetlejuice,’ has finally announced a trailer release date. This news means that fans will soon get a glimpse into the world of the ‘charismatic bio-exorcist’ after nearly three decades.
The newly shared poster by Warner Bros. Pictures features the legendary Michael Keaton in his iconic striped suit, sitting in the Netherworld’s waiting room. The tagline on the poster reads, “You’ve waited an eternity for this.” In addition to the poster, it has been announced that the first full trailer for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ will premiere worldwide on Thursday, May 23, which has left fans curious.
This poster and trailer release date reveal are integral parts of the ongoing marketing campaign for the film, which has been relatively low-key in terms of promotional material until now. Previously, only a teaser was unveiled.
Take a look at the poster here:
The official description of the plot reads, “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem,” as per various websites.
Coming to the cast members, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ will feature Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprising their roles along with some new cast members, which include Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe.
Directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is slated to hit silver screens all across the globe on September 6, 2024.