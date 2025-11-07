Vrusshabha: Mohanlal's Action-Adventure Film Locks Christmas 2025 Release

Vrusshabha release date announced: Mohanlal starrer will arrive in theatres in December.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vrusshabha release date
Mohanlal's Vrusshabha release date announced Photo: Instagram/Mohanlal
Summary
  • Vrusshabha will hit the screens in December

  • It stars Mohanlal in the lead. Ragini Dwivedi and Samarjit Lankesh will play key roles

  • Mohanlal shared the release date of the film, alongside a motion poster

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to enthral audience with his upcoming magnum opus, Vrusshabha. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the upcoming bilingual film will see the National Award-winning actor playing a warrior king for the first time. On Friday, makers unveiled a new motion poster of the film and announced the release date of Vrusshabha. The film has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and will also be released in Hindi and Kannada.

Vrusshabha release date

Vrusshabha will hit the screens worldwide on Christmas, on December 25, 2025. Sharing the motion poster of the film on his social media handles, Mohanlal wrote, "Some stories are more than cinema, they’re legacies. This Christmas, witness that legacy roar to life in #Vrusshabha. A film that celebrates emotion, grandeur, and destiny. Releasing worldwide on 25th December 2025 (sic)."

Have a look at the post here.

About Vrusshabha

The action-adventure film is a saga of love, destiny, and vengeance, which explores the unbreakable bond between a father and son. It is mounted on a massive scale, with an extensive post-production and high-end VFX. It promises to be blend of action, emotion and visual grandeur.

“We never compromise on quality. Our commitment has always been to deliver the best possible cinematic experience to the audience. Hence, we have decided to move the release to Christmas 2025 a perfect festive gift to all Lalettan fans and cinema lovers across the world,” said the makers in a joint statement.

Vrusshabha cast and crew

Alongside Mohanlal, the film also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika, Ajay and Neha Saxena, in key roles.

The music of the film has been composed by Sam CS, with sound design by Academy Award-winner Resul Pookutty, dialogues by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik. Action choreography is done by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, Ganesh and Nikhil.

Vrusshabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

