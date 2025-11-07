Vrusshabha: Mohanlal's Action-Adventure Film Locks Christmas 2025 Release

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to enthral audience with his upcoming magnum opus, Vrusshabha. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the upcoming bilingual film will see the National Award-winning actor playing a warrior king for the first time. On Friday, makers unveiled a new motion poster of the film and announced the release date of Vrusshabha. The film has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and will also be released in Hindi and Kannada.