'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Teaser Review: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara Return For Tim Burton's Sequel

After a long wait of 36 years, Beetlejuice returns to haunt you at last.
Anticipation has been built up ever since the sequel of the horror comedy film was announced. Tim Burton has returned in the director’s chair for this film, along with some familiar faces from the first movie, as revealed in the teaser trailer dropped by Warner Bros.
The sequel to the 1998 film is now officially titled ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.’
The 1 minute 16 second teaser trailer will see Michael Keaton returning as the ghoulish titular character. Following an unforeseen family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family find themselves back in Winter River. Lydia, who is still haunted by Beetlejuice, goes into frenzy when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, stumbles upon a mysterious model of the town in the attic of her home, accidentally opening a portal to the Afterlife. As trouble brews in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone blurts out Beetlejuice’s name thrice, inviting the mischievous demon to unleash mayhem on the town once again.
Advertisement
Take a look at the spine-chilling teaser trailer here:
With not a single word uttered in the teaser trailer, it’s already gotten fans excited for what’s to come. The intriguing music has pent up anticipation, and the eerie atmosphere created will sure to keep one hooked on to the movie. The teaser trailer has been expertly crafted to captivate you until the very end. This 1 minute-long footage alone is filled with attention to detail, making it feel like the world has been recreated perfectly, but with the help of better effects. Fans are eager to see Keaton come back to this role that suits him so well.
Advertisement
Alongside Keaton, the original ‘Beetlejuice’ cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will be reprising their roles as Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively. Jenna Ortega will be a new face to the franchise as Astrid Deetz, completing the family.
Monica Bellucci will take on the role of Beetlejuice’s wife, while Willem Dafoe stars as a ghost detective, who in actuality is just an average B movie action star. Justin Theroux also features in a new role, Rory, in the sequel, alongside Burn Gorman as a reverend in Winter River. Arthur Conti and Filipe Cates have also been added to the cast.
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have penned the script, with characters created by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. Produced by Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, the sequel to ‘Beetlejuice’ will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ will hit the silver screens on September 6, 2024.