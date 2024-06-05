After almost three years of recognizing the best in independent film, the Gotham Awards expanded to include television, creating a dedicated event to celebrate the outstanding talents and productions on the small screen. The inaugural Gotham TV Awards, also known as the 2024 Gotham TV Awards, were hosted by the Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City on June 4, 2024.
The inaugural Gotham TV Awards celebrated the best comedies, dramas, limited series, and non-fiction programs of the past year. The body had announced the list of nominations in May this year. Nominees for these awards were selected by committees composed of film and television critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators.
At the 1st Gotham TV Awards, ‘Baby Reindeer’, ‘Colin From Accounts’, and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ swept up the awards. Take a look at the full list of 2024 Gotham TV Awards here.
Breakthrough Comedy Series: ‘Colin From Accounts’ (Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, creators; Patrick Brammall, Ian Collie, Harriet Dyer, Rob Gibson, Lana Greenhalgh, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Trent O'Donnell, and Brian Walsh, executive producers)
Breakthrough Drama Series: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ (Donald Glover, Francesca Sloane, creators; Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Nate Matterson, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Hiro Murai, executive producers)
Breakthrough Limited Series: ‘Baby Reindeer’ (Richard Gadd, creator; Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Richard Gadd, Matt Jarvis, and Ed Macdonald, executive producers)
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series: ‘Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show’ (Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, and Ari Katcher, creators; Jerrod Carmichael, Eli Despres, Susie Fox, Ari Katcher, Josh Kriegman, and Elyse Steinberg, executive producers)
Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series: Harriet Dyer – ‘Colin From Accounts’
Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series: Zine Tseng – ‘3 Body Problem’
SPECIAL AWARDS
Creator Tribute: Peter Morgan
Spotlight Tribute: Lulu Wang
Anniversary Tribute: Mariska Hargitay
Congratulations to all the winners!