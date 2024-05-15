Nominees are chosen by committees that include film and television critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. Unveiling the nominations, Jeffrey Sharp - the Gotham’s executive director said, “In a historic moment for The Gotham, we’re thrilled to recognize an extraordinary collection of TV series and the brilliant creators responsible for bringing them to the screen. As an organization dedicated to celebrating and nurturing independent media, we know the inaugural 2024 Gotham TV Awards will honour many truly deserving creatives while widening our reach and expanding our impact. We are enormously proud to celebrate the remarkable talent represented in today’s nominations.”