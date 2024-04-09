'Harry Potter' Actress Miriam Margolyes Condemns Israel's Actions In Gaza: It Seems As If Hitler Has Won

British-Australian actress and activist, Miriam Margolyes, who is known for her role as Professor Sprout in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, has appealed to all Jews “to shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire” in Gaza as there has been a rise in the death tolls.
On Saturday, the veteran actress released a video via the Jewish Council of Australia, where she said that the war in Gaza has left her “so ashamed of Israel.”
The octogenarian actress added, “To me, it seems as if Hitler has won. He’s changed us Jews from being compassionate and caring and do unto others as you would have them do unto you into this vicious, genocidal nationalist nation, pursuing and killing women and children.”
Advertisement
Condemning Hamas' actions in Gaza, Margolyes said that what has been happening in Gaza since the war started was, “shocking, embarrassing and wicked'' and she ''cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of synagogues do not want immediately to stop what is going on.”
In her appeal, she requested the “Jews to shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire” which she feels is the right thing to do to stop the killing, and ''beg and insist on the release of hostages.”
Margolyes is not the first celeb to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Earlier, 'Angels in America' writer Tony Kushner also condemned the brutal actions of Israel in Gaza.
Advertisement
As per Hollywood Reporter, the full message of Miriam Margolyes read:
''Hello, I’m Miriam Margolyes, and I wanted to say something in support of the Jewish Council of Australia. I’m an Australian citizen. I’m 83 and I have never been so ashamed of Israel as I am at this moment. To me, it seems as if Hitler has won.
He’s changed us Jews from being compassionate and caring and do unto others as you would have them do unto you into this vicious genocidal nationalist nation, pursuing and killing women and children.
Of course, I condemn the Hamas action, of course I do. But what we are doing, Jewish people over in Israel, is shocking, embarrassing and wicked and I cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of synagogues do not want immediately to stop what is going on.
And in the name of humanity, I call upon all Jews to shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire.
It is not anti-Semitic to have a different opinion on the wartime actions. Now we have to do as my mother used to say the right thing, the right thing is a ceasefire to stop the killing, certainly to beg and insist on the release of hostages. But there is an opinion about Israel’s actions, which is, it’s not anti-Semitic to voice what Israel is doing is wrong, it is wicked.''
The Palestinian territory is facing a “man-made famine'' as per aid agency UNRWA USA.