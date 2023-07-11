Hardly A 'Cruel Summer': Taylor Swift Lords Over Spotify's US, Global Top 50

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' is not just a one-day streaming wonder, informs 'Variety'.

Yes, it did hit the highest single-day numbers for Spotify so far this year when it came out on Friday. But as of Monday evening (US Pacific Time), not quite 96 hours into the new album's release, Swift is so thoroughly dominating the streaming world that she holds 23 of the top 50 slots on the Spotify US Top 50, 'Variety' reports.

That includes all 22 of the newly released songs, plus the resurgent 'Cruel Summer'.

Her domination, 'Variety' points out, is nearly that complete globally, too. On Spotify's Global Top 50 at the same hour on Monday night, Swift held down a third of that chart's 50 spots, with 17 songs represented.

The 'Speak Now' remake is obviously driving most of that action, yet one of the curiosities of this uniquely Swiftian summer, according to 'Variety', is the comeback of 2019's 'Cruel Summer', which is the singer's top track on the global chart at the moment.

It is at No. 3, just ahead of the new album's 'I Can See You (From the Vault)', which is at No. 4.

'Cruel Summer' leaped into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, as of Monday, landing at No. 7, with 30.3 million airplay audience impressions and just shy of 15 million streams, adds 'Variety'. That gives Swift two songs in Billboard's top 10 at the moment, with the remix of 'Karma' (with Ice Spice), from the 'Midnights' album, still hanging in at No. 9.

It's not impossible, 'Variety' says, that when the next Hot 100 comes out in a week, 'I Can See You (From The Vault)' could join the other two and Swift would accomplish the feat of having three songs from three different albums in the top 10