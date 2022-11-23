Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Start. See Pictures

Actor Hansika Motwani is set to marry her fiance Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 and her pre-wedding festivity kick-started with a Mata Ki Chowki function that took place in Mumbai on November 22. Glowing in a red sari, Hansika Motwani looked like a perfect bride-to-be while twinning with Sohael Khaturiya's red sherwani outfit.

The photos and videos from their pre-wedding festivity have been shared on social media by the hosts, the guests, and also on the fan pages of the actor. In one of the photos from the Mata Ki Chowki, Hansika and Sohael can be seen posing with the actor’s brother Prashant Motwani. In a video shared by a friend of the actor, the couple can be seen dancing to the beats of a dhol.

Earlier, it was reported that the family will be hosting a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai before heading to Jaipur for the wedding. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding is likely to take place at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur, which was built in the 14th century.

Hansika Motwani's Mehendi ceremony will take place on December 3, the Haldi ceremony will happen on the morning of the wedding on December 4. An earlier report by Hindustan Times also stated that besides the wedding, the guests will also get to attend a casino-themed after-party on the evening of December 4.

Sohael Khaturiya had proposed to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika shared the photos on social media with the caption, “Now&Forever”.