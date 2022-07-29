Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She Had Sex With Hailey Bieber's Father In A Bathroom

Oscar winning-actress Gwyneth Paltrow joked about having sex with Hailey Bieber's father and actor Stephen Baldwin during an appearance on Hailey's 'Who's in my Bathroom?' vlog.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 1:26 pm

Paltrow co-starred with Stephen in Alan Rudolph's 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic 'Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She made the cheeky joke while reflecting with 25-year-old model Hailey on their time together at work.

Mum-of-two Gwyneth responded: "Well it was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago. But he was great. He was so nice. Yeah, it was awesome."

Hailey responded: "I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story - 'He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!'"

She replied: "That would be bad. Or if I, like, f***** your dad in the bathroom?"

Hailey replied: "I've had that happen to me actually. I don't know if he even knows that I know that. But I've had that happen."

Gwyneth, who has kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, backtracked again, saying: "I didn't! I didn't!", with Hailey adding: "Well that's good to know, okay!"

Meanwhile, Hailey has been helping husband Justin Bieber recover from facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome, while also getting back to health after herself having a mini stroke in March.

[With Inputs From IANS]

