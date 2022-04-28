Supermodel Hailey Bieber was admitted to the hospital in March after an incident caused by a blood clot in her brain. While Bieber acknowledged her hospitalization and gave a recovery update to followers on social media, the model has now detailed the disease she suffered from and what caused it in a new YouTube video.

The 25-year-old model posted a new video on Instagram and her YouTube channel titled "sharing my story."

Bieber revealed why she was hospitalized last month in the video, and she shared her experience with her followers.

Explaining the "frightening occurrence" that occurred on March 10, Bieber stated that she felt a strange sensation move from her shoulder to her fingertips while eating breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber said that she was unable to answer Justin after he inquired whether she was okay after experiencing the unusual sensation.

The model then described how the pair proceeded to the emergency department, where she was given easy questions and also had a stroke test, which she failed. Adding to that, Hailey stated, "Basically, they ran some scans and discovered that I had a TIA, which is a little blood clot in my brain. It's similar to having a mini-stroke. It felt like I had a stroke, only my body was able to fix it swiftly and I didn't have any further problems.”

Hailey Bieber went on to say that she underwent more extensive testing at UCLA, where it was determined that the blood clot was caused by a combination of factors, including recently starting birth control pills, her previous COVID-19 diagnosis, and a long flight from Paris to Los Angeles in a short amount of time with little movement.

In the video, Hailey Bieber also explained how more tests indicated she had a Grade 5 PFO, necessitating a heart operation. Hailey closed the video by claiming she felt "great" and thanked all of the physicians and medical workers who assisted her, saying, "I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and live my life."