Gudgudi Cannes 2026 Selection Puts Ahsaas Channa Film On Global Stage

Summary of this article
Gudgudi Cannes 2026 selection places film in prestigious Marché du Film segment.
Ahsaas Channa starrer reflects Indian cinema’s growing global presence and reach.
Cannes 2026 to feature 21 competing films alongside major international market activities.
The selection of Gudgudi at Cannes 2026 has placed the Ahsaas Channa, starrer firmly on the international map, as it heads to the prestigious Marché du Film segment. The announcement marks a defining moment for the project, positioning it among global titles showcased at one of the world’s most influential film platforms.
Gudgudi Cannes 2026: Marché du Film selection and global spotlight
The film, directed by Manisha K Makwana, has been officially chosen for screening at the Marché du Film, the festival’s industry-focused marketplace. Known for bringing together filmmakers, distributors and producers from across the world, the segment plays a crucial role in shaping international collaborations and distribution deals.
The makers shared their excitement on social media, where it was expressed that the selection had been a dream come true for the team. Gratitude was also extended to audiences for their continued support, which was described as instrumental in the film’s journey.
Ahsaas Channa’s Gudgudi and Indian cinema’s global reach
Produced by Mukesh Chhabra along with White Peacock Films, Gudgudi represents a growing wave of Indian films finding space beyond domestic circuits. Its inclusion at Cannes signals how contemporary Indian storytelling is steadily crossing borders and connecting with wider audiences.
While the Marché du Film is not a competitive section, it remains one of the most important spaces for visibility, networking and industry recognition. For emerging films like Gudgudi, it often serves as a launchpad for international distribution and festival runs.
The 79th Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, with the Marché du Film running alongside it. The larger festival will feature 21 films competing for the Palme d’Or, alongside other sections showcasing diverse cinematic voices from around the world.