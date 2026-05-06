SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 49 At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

A luckless Yuzvendra Chahal was left high and dry by his 'butter-fingered' colleagues as Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan lived charmed lives to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 235 for 4 against Punjab Kings in an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. After Abhishek Sharma (35 off 13 balls) and Travis Head (38 off 19 balls) blasted Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen for another half-century partnership, Klaasen (69 off 43 balls) and Kishan (55 off 32 balls) cashed in on missed opportunities to score half-centuries that ensured a healthy defendable total for their bowling unit. Nitish Reddy, whose all-round game has improved remarkably this season, played a nice little cameo (29 not out off 13 balls) to beef up the total.

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IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins tosses a coin as Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer watches before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma run between the wickets to score the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Cheer leaders perform before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Travis Head Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Abhishek Sharma Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen takes the catch to get Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen tosses his bat after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly misses a catch given by Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Ishan Kishan Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026: SRH Vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan after scoring runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Sunrisers Hyderabads Heinrich Klaasen completes his half century
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen completes his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Nitish Kumar Reddy Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Priyansh Arya Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Pat Cummins Indian Premier League
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins takes the catch to get Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Cooper Connolly Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Punjab Kings Marcus Stoinis IPL
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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