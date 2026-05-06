SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 49 At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
A luckless Yuzvendra Chahal was left high and dry by his 'butter-fingered' colleagues as Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan lived charmed lives to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 235 for 4 against Punjab Kings in an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. After Abhishek Sharma (35 off 13 balls) and Travis Head (38 off 19 balls) blasted Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen for another half-century partnership, Klaasen (69 off 43 balls) and Kishan (55 off 32 balls) cashed in on missed opportunities to score half-centuries that ensured a healthy defendable total for their bowling unit. Nitish Reddy, whose all-round game has improved remarkably this season, played a nice little cameo (29 not out off 13 balls) to beef up the total.
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