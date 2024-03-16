GLAAD Media Awards Full Winners List: Oprah Winfrey, Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Reneé Rapp Win Big – View Pics

The 35th GLAAD Media Awards were held recently at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. It was a grand evening with some of the most notable names from the world of media, films and television walking in to have a great party. The awards are held every year to celebrate and award the achievements of the LGBTQ+ that have been made in the field of media.
Here’s the full list of winners at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards:
Outstanding Drama Series
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release
Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release
Monica (IFC Films)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Outstanding Music Artist
Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
David Archuleta (Archie Music)
Outstanding Children’s Programming
“Blue River Wedding” Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated
Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
Out
Outstanding Video Game
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Outstanding Comic Book
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)
Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology
Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)
Outstanding Scripted Television Series – Spanish Language
Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)
Outstanding TV Journalism – Spanish Language
“Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
Vanguard Award
Stephen F. Kolzak Award
Niecy Nash-Betts
Special Recognition Awards
The Dads (Netflix)
Love In Gravity
Relighting Candles (Hulu)
Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce (AMC Theatres)
The Tennessee Holler, Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story, Drag Latina (Revry / LATV)
Enamorándonos (UniMás)
El sabor de la navidad (ViX)
Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX).
Barbara Gittings Award For Excellence In LGBTQ Media
+Life Media
Here are a few glimpses from the gala awards night:
Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Advertisement
Wayne Brady attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Sharon Stone attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Advertisement
Niecy Nash attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Advertisement
Sharon Stone attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Niecy Nash attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.