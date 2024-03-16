Art & Entertainment

GLAAD Media Awards Full Winners List: Oprah Winfrey, Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Reneé Rapp Win Big – View Pics

The GLAAD Media Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements made by the LGBTQ+ in the field of media. The 35th year’s awards were just given out. Here’s the full list of winners and a few glimpses from the gala awards night.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
The 35th GLAAD Media Awards were held recently at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. It was a grand evening with some of the most notable names from the world of media, films and television walking in to have a great party. The awards are held every year to celebrate and award the achievements of the LGBTQ+ that have been made in the field of media.

Here’s the full list of winners at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

Monica (IFC Films)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Outstanding Music Artist

Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

David Archuleta (Archie Music)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Blue River Wedding” Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Out

Outstanding Video Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Outstanding Comic Book

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Alyssa Wong (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Four-Color Heroes, by Richard Fairgray (Fanbase Press)

Outstanding Scripted Television Series – Spanish Language

Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Spanish Language

“Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Vanguard Award

Oprah Winfrey

Stephen F. Kolzak Award

Niecy Nash-Betts

Special Recognition Awards

The Dads (Netflix)

Love In Gravity

Relighting Candles (Hulu)

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce (AMC Theatres)

The Tennessee Holler, Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story, Drag Latina (Revry / LATV)

Enamorándonos (UniMás)

El sabor de la navidad (ViX)

Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX).

Barbara Gittings Award For Excellence In LGBTQ Media

+Life Media

Here are a few glimpses from the gala awards night:

35th GLAAD Media Awards
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Oprah Winfrey attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

35th GLAAD Media Awards
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Wayne Brady attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

35th GLAAD Media Awards
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Sharon Stone attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

35th GLAAD Media Awards
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Niecy Nash attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

35th GLAAD Media Awards
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
35th GLAAD Media Awards
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
35th GLAAD Media Awards
35th GLAAD Media Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
