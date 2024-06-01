‘Gangs Of Godavari’ Box Office Day 1: Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty’s Telugu Film Collects Rs 4.5 Crore

‘Gangs of Godavari’, which is produced by Naga Vamsi, releases in theatres on May 31, and collected good numbers on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted Rs 4.5 crore nett in India on the day of its release. In fact, it had a total of 38.12 percent Telugu occupancy on Friday. Starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, and Anjali in the lead roles, the film revolves around the power dynamics of Godavari.
Vishwak, who usually plays urban roles, can be seen in a rustic role in the film. Going by the teaser, his character makes enemies out of many people. He plays the role of Lankala Rathna, a tribal community member, who becomes a powerful gangster and politician after starting out as a thief.
Speaking about his character, Vishwak had recently told The Times of India, “I play Lankala Rathna, a member of the tribal community who transforms from a petty thief to a powerful gangster and politician. This is the best role I've played in my career. I like to push the envelope and experiment with my characters.” He revealed how he gave up his trademark Telangana accent for a West Godavari one.
Helmed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film's music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. On its day one, the film saw a strong 38.12% occupancy in the Telugu market.
Meanwhile, actress Anjali recently made headlines when Nandamuri Balakrishna was captured seen pushing her stage during the pre-release event of ‘Gangs of Godavari’. It happened when Balakrishna asked Anjali to move, but she didn't comply quickly enough. Seeing the instance, her co-star Shetty was visibly shocked, and social media users slammed Balakrishna's actions, after the video went viral.