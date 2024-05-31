Anjali Breaks Silence After Nandamuri Balakrishna Pushed Her On Stage At 'Gangs Of Godavari' Event

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya was criticised for pushing actress Anjali on stage at the 'Gangs of Godavari' event recently. Many called him 'rude' and 'disrespectful'. Even celebrities slammed the actor for his insensitive misbehaviour. Anjali has shared her first post after the controversial incident.
Taking to her Instagram and X handles, Anjali shared a video from the event and thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for gracing the show. Despite pushing her away on stage in front of everyone and now she thanking him has surprised many.
She wrote, ''I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence'' and added, ''I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for eachother and We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again.''
Have a look at Anjali's post here.
The video was a collage of pics from the event along with the viral clip of Balakrishna pushing her away on stage. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anjali were also seen laughing, having conversations, and high-fiving as they interacted with each other.
'Gangs of Godavari' actor Vishwak Sen and producer Naga Vamsi, defending Balakrishna's actions said that the incident was blown out of proportion.
Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada came in support of Anjali as many questioned why she was laughing on stage. Sripada's post read, "One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this is 'Look at her laughing. She should have...' It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand (sic)."
Director Hansal Mehta called Nandamuri Balakrishna a 'scumbag'. Nakuul Mehta called the act 'ridiculous'.