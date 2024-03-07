Gal Gadot Welcomes Her 'Sweet Girl' As She Announces The Birth Of Her Fourth Child With Husband Jaron Varsano

Popular actress Gal Gadot has welcomed an additional member to her family.
The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress pleasantly surprised her huge fan-following by disclosing that she has welcomed her fourth child. Why this comes off as a surprise is because there were no images shared of the actress ahead of her baby’s birth nor were there any reports of her expecting a child.
She made the announcement on Instagram on March 6, sharing a photo from the hospital with her new-born daughter all cuddled up in her arms. The 38-year-old star revealed that this pregnancy was quite challenging for her.
“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”
“Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too,” Gadot captioned the sweet post.
Back in January 2022, the ‘Heart of Stone’ actress discussed her affinity for the experience of childbirth in an interview with InStyle. “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical.” She went on to add, “And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”
Gal Gadot tied the knot with real estate developer Jaron Varsano in 2008. Ori joins the list of daughters they share together: Alma, born in 2011, followed by their second daughter Maya in 2017 and third daughter, Daniella, in 2021.
Considering Gadot keeps her personal life as private as possible, it will continue to be that way, and the face of the baby might not be revealed anytime soon.