From ‘Farrey’ To ‘Parasyte: The Grey’, 6 Films And Shows To Watch On OTT This Week

It’s finally time for the weekly update of latest OTT releases – films and shows – and this week too has a perfect blend of titles to satiate all your bingeing needs. There’s ‘Farrey’, which is produced by Salman Khan Films and stars Alizeh Agnihotri along with Colin Farrell starrer ‘Sugar’, a homage to classic spy stories. Check out the titles here:
‘Loot season 2’ (April 3)
Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph), a newly independent billionaire returns for the second outing as she navigates the complexities of her philanthropic endeavours. After her divorce, she dedicates herself to her charitable organisation and she is accompanied on her journey by her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster).
Advertisement
Streaming on Apple TV+
‘Ripley’ (April 4)
The show depicts the intricate life of Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter in 1960s New York. Later hired by a rich man, Ripley is tasked to persuade a carefree son to return home from Italy but he gets entangled in the complex web of deceit, fraud and murder. It is an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novels, and stars Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn in key roles.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Farrey’ (April 5)
The film tells the story of Niyati, a genius student from a lower economic background who earns a scholarship to a prestigious school. Her life plunges into unforeseen darkness when she becomes involved in a cheating scandal, aiding a rich but academically weak classmate during exams. This plot navigates the complex layers of ambition, morality and survival, delving into the consequences of choices made under pressure.
Advertisement
Streaming on ZEE5
‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ (April 5)
The British romantic comedy is about two best friends Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft). Archie has secret feelings for Amelia, but when he decides to confess, Amelia starts liking her new student, Billy Walsh, portrayed by Tanner Buchanan.
Streaming on Prime Video
‘Parasyte: The Grey’ (April 5)
The South Korean original series explored the invasion of parasitic life forms that take over human hosts with an aim to form their own coalitions. The show delved into the human fight against these entities, and stars Jeong Su-in, a woman who coexists with a parasite, Seol Kang-woo. Choi Jun-kyung plays the leader of Team Grey, dedicated to eradicating the parasites.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Sugar’ (April 5)
Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, a private detective in Los Angeles. ‘Sugar’ showcases the mysterious vanishing of Olivia Siegel, a member of the Siegel dynasty, which is led by the Hollywood mogul Jonathan Siegel. But Sugar ends up exposing the recent dark secrets of the family that have been concealed for decades.
Streaming on Apple TV+