From BTS To BIGBANG, Every K-Pop Reference In Netflix's Latest K-Drama 'Chicken Nugget' You Might Have Missed Out On

K-pop and K-dramas have proven to be infectious, spreading to all parts of the world. In Netflix’s latest K-drama, ‘Chicken Nugget,’ there is a plethora of K-pop references, seamlessly blending both worlds. The drama stars Kim Yoo-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, and Ahn Jae-hong, offering a wild and hilarious watch across its ten episodes. While maintaining comedy, the series also delves into K-pop’s impact beyond the music scene.
Filled with K-pop references, this comedic mystery series pays tribute to some of the industry’s biggest names. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at seven such instances where ‘Chicken Nugget’ intertwines with the world of K-pop.
GOT7’s Jinyoung
Fans were thrilled to spot Jinyoung from GOT7 making a cameo appearance in this K-drama. His limited-screen-time role garnered excitement among fans and added to the buzz around the series. The idol’s undeniable charm made fans want to see more of him.
BTS
When you think of K-pop, you can’t forget to mention BTS. The band was unexpectedly mentioned in a fight scene, adding a humourous touch. As the characters decide to think of all things dangerous, one character mentions BTS, emphasizing that “no one on Earth can mess with BTS,” and proceeds to mimic some of their moves.
BIGBANG
Towards the end of the series, a character is questioned about the beginning of the Big Bang Theory and its origin. His stoic response, “Probably at YG Entertainment,” humourously references one of the biggest bands, BIGBANG, and their entertainment company, YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK
Another group under YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK, was also mentioned in the series. When one of the characters ages but maintains a youthful appearance, it’s mentioned that even BLACKPINK members treat him like a “nephew.”
ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo
Before the show’s release, there were rumours suggesting that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo might appear in it. While he didn’t make a cameo appearance as fans anticipated, he did get mentioned in an episode. A character tried to change his appearance by using the problematic machine and shouting “Cha Eun-woo.”
OST Reference: Jang Beom-june
The show also surprised fans by including Jang Beom-june’s iconic song ‘Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers,’ which was featured in the beloved K-drama ‘Be Melodramatic.’ This reference to the song added more depth to the series and honoured another masterpiece of a show.
Photoshoot Reference: IU and V
This one is more of a behind-the-scenes reference. Before the premiere, the male stars of the series paid homage to IU and her ‘Love Wins All’ music video co-star BTS’ V. They mimicked the singers’ poses to promote their upcoming show, showcasing their playful side.
In conclusion, ‘Chicken Nugget’ has cleverly weaved in references to different aspects of K-pop culture, including idol cameos and mentions of popular groups and songs. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s worth considering for a fun weekend watch.