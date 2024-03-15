Adapted from Park Ji-dok’s acclaimed webtoon of the same name, ‘Chicken Nugget’ has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited dramas; credit goes to its innovative storyline and stellar cast. The series delves into various themes and takes you on a rollercoaster journey you probably never would have experienced in the world of K-Dramas before. With all 10 episodes now available to stream on Netflix, here’s all you need to know about it.
‘Chicken Nugget’: Story
“What is it like to live as a chicken nugget?” Within the first few minutes of the show, I found myself hitting pause to think deeply about the question posed.
Advertisement
Choi Seon-man (Ryu Seung-ryong) manages a small machinery company where Go Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong) works in the capacity of an intern. Baek-joong harbours one-sided feelings for Choi Min-ha (Kim Yoo-jung), Seon-man’s daughter. Things take a turn for the worse when one fine morning, a mysterious machine, supposedly meant to alleviate stress, arrives at their office’s doorstep, which they assume is an expected shipment from a research scholar. A few moments later, when Min-ha arrives at the office, she spots the machine, which looks like a cupboard, and steps inside it, believing that it will relieve her fatigue. However, what happens next shocks Seon-man and Baek-joong to the core; Min-ha transforms into a chicken nugget! Now the two, keeping it a secret from the world, embark on a mission to turn her back into a human. And while doing so, they stumble upon dark secrets and encounter various eccentric characters. Will they be able to get her back, or will they lose her forever? That’s what the story highlights.
Advertisement
‘Chicken Nugget’: Performances
Ryu Seung-ryong, as Choi Seon-man, brilliantly portrays the role of a father who is solely focused on turning his daughter back into a human. His impeccable comic timing and dialogue delivery seamlessly balance the absurd side of his character. Despite it all, his love and genuine emotions towards his daughter shine throughout. On the other hand, Ahn Jae-hong, as Go Baek-joong, is the most overdramatic yet the most lovable character in the entire show. His over-the-top expressions and melodrama heavily contribute to the series’ comedic moments. Together, the two characters are exaggerated, but you can understand where they’re coming from. While the show may revolve around their efforts to bring their loved one to human form, underneath it all, their on-screen chemistry brings warmth. Their captivating camaraderie takes the story forward, and one can never tire of watching the inseparable duo.
In supporting roles, Kim Yoo-jung, as Choi Min-ah, is the only character who brings a grounded presence, and she is perhaps the only one you can relate to. Surprise cameos by GOT7’s member Jinyoung as Yoo Tae-young and ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon as Hong Cha made me throw my hands in the air; you best believe I gasped. Additionally, Kim Tae-hoon, Hwang Mi-young, Jeong Sun-won, and Lee Ha-nui have also done a spectacular job in shrouding mystery around their characters. They command your attention every time they appear on screen, with their out-of-the-box emotions and confusing dialogues.
The rest of the cast has done a good job in carrying forward the narrative, though they don’t particularly stand out.
Advertisement
‘Chicken Nugget’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Despite the show being over, there are so many lines that have stuck with me that I’m actually going to go around asking people, for instance, “Would you rather live as a chicken nugget for five years or as a human for 50 years?” Despite the preposterous premise, Lee Byeong-hoon has kept the show’s mystery intact until the very end. The dialogues are very well crafted and filled with substance. However, this quirky show might not be everyone’s cup of tea, as there are some moments when the comedy feels a bit forced. As for Byeong-hoon in the director’s chair, the series is unique and nothing like what you would have witnessed on screens before. What’s applause-worthy is that underneath a layer of dry wit and surrealism, there’s also a fresh take on parental love. The show has done a spectacular job of skilfully conveying bizarre concepts with sincerity that will sit well with audiences.
Advertisement
The cinematography offers a visually captivating experience that is pleasantly aesthetic. What sets it apart is that the camera hasn’t been played around with, making it easy on the eyes. A lot of wide shots were used to establish the setting, and close-ups were also used to emphasize emotional resonance. Overall, the shots were well executed. What I absolutely loved were the slow-motion ‘action’ sequences towards the end, which were extremely dramatic and left me in splits. To keep it crisp and not let it go on for too long, the show has broken away from the traditional 16-episodic system. The episodes are well-paced and run for about 30 minutes. Every episode ends with intrigue, making you want to know right then and there what happens next. Even the use of visual effects has not been done unrealistically.
Advertisement
What has also stood out is the music used in the series. Kim Tae-seong has put his brilliance to work with various tunes. Right from the light, upbeat piano melodies to the ‘Interstellar’ theme, all of it has been perfectly used in different scenes. A special mention goes to the catchy OST that’s definitely getting added to my playlist. I mean, who wouldn’t want to listen to Yellow Pants?
‘Chicken Nugget’: Cast & Crew
Director: Lee Byeong-heon
Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, Kim Yoo-jung, Kim Tae-hoon, Hwang Mi-young, Jeong Sun-won, Lee Ha-nui, Yoo Seung-mok, Jeong Seung-gil, Kim Nam-hee
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 10 episodes, approx. 30 minutes each
Premiere Date: March 15, 2024
Genre: Comedy, Mystery
Language: Korean
‘Chicken Nugget’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Chicken Nugget’ is a light watch. It’s entertaining, full of mystery, and perfect for anyone wanting a relaxed time. With its fun and thrilling moments, you are sure to stay entertained throughout. So, if you’re looking to binge-watch something for the weekend, leave your brains behind, grab some ‘chicken nuggets’ and surrender to surrealism at its best.