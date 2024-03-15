Despite the show being over, there are so many lines that have stuck with me that I’m actually going to go around asking people, for instance, “Would you rather live as a chicken nugget for five years or as a human for 50 years?” Despite the preposterous premise, Lee Byeong-hoon has kept the show’s mystery intact until the very end. The dialogues are very well crafted and filled with substance. However, this quirky show might not be everyone’s cup of tea, as there are some moments when the comedy feels a bit forced. As for Byeong-hoon in the director’s chair, the series is unique and nothing like what you would have witnessed on screens before. What’s applause-worthy is that underneath a layer of dry wit and surrealism, there’s also a fresh take on parental love. The show has done a spectacular job of skilfully conveying bizarre concepts with sincerity that will sit well with audiences.