Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Film No. 169: Rajinikanth's Upcoming Action Drama To Be Titled 'Jailer'

Fans of megastar Rajinikanth can rejoice as the title of his new film has been revealed as 'Jailer' by Sun Pictures.

Film No. 169: Rajinikanth's Upcoming Action Drama To Be Titled 'Jailer'
Rajinikanth Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 8:08 pm

Fans of megastar Rajinikanth can rejoice as the title of his new film has been revealed as 'Jailer' by Sun Pictures.

After teasing fans with an update, the makers of Rajinikanth's forthcoming drama disclosed the title for the icon's 169th film on Friday. The makers also unveiled the first-look title poster, which features a bloodstained sword hanging from the ceiling. Apart from the ferocious weapon, little more has been revealed about the crux.

According to the poster, 'Jailer' would be an action drama with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Despite negative reviews, Nelson Dilipkumar's previous film 'Beast,' starring Vijay, earned well at the box office, so hopes for 'Jailer' are high. 'Jailer' is Nelson Dilipkumar's first-ever collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu have all been said to be in talks for crucial roles.
Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has also revealed that he is working on the film and that his parts with Rajinikanth will be shot in Bengaluru or Mysuru.

[With inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rajinikanth Film Industry Bollywood Actor South Indian Derby South Indian South Indian Cinema Indian Cinema
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Invest In REITs And What Are The Benefits. Read Here To Know More

How To Invest In REITs And What Are The Benefits. Read Here To Know More

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 