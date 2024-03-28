Art & Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Not Very Easy For A Lot Of People To Make It Into The Industry

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been a part of Hindi cinema for eight years and she is having a dream run.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Fatima Sana Shaikh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been a part of Hindi cinema for eight years and she is having a dream run.

The actress said she was fortunate to get an opportunity in the industry as it is not very easy for a lot of people to make it.

Fatima made her debut in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ in 2016, she was then seen in films such as 'Ludo', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Thar', 'Dhak Dhak' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

In her slate of upcoming work, she has 'Metro..In Dino' and 'Ul Jalool Ishq'.

How does she see her journey?

Fatima told IANS: “I feel very blessed. It’s not very easy for a lot of people to make it into the industry and I feel fortunate and blessed that I got that opportunity because I was a newcomer. I auditioned and I got the films because of my hard work.”

Advertisement

Be it Geeta Phogat from 'Dangal' or her 'Dhak Dhak' role of Shashi Kumar Yadav and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 'Sam Bahadur', Fatima has always portrayed women of substance on screen.

“Those are the roles that excite me so I want to experiment and want to explore but if I am not excited about a role or a character or the graph then I don’t spend a lot of time on it,” said the actress on the sidelines of LFW x FDCI.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained