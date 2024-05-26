Fashion

Mouni Roy Enjoys Beach Time And Shares Pictures From Her Vacation

Actress Mouni Roy, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘The Virgin Tree’, has shared pictures from her dreamy vacation on her social media.

Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy Photo: Insagram
On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared two posts on her account both from the same location. In the pictures, she could be seen enjoying the serene beauty of a beach in Bali. She captioned the picture, “Flamenco Sketches off of Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue.”

In the picture, she can be seen hiding her face and showing her palm to the camera as she sizzles in a blue coloured bikini. She wore a light blue coloured printed t-shirt over the bikini. The actress’s BFF Disha Patani took to the comments section of her post and wrote, “So cuteeee”.

In the other pictures, Mouni wore a stunning red strapless dress with backless detail. She was also seen enjoying some calm moments in an extended sitting area with her girl gang.

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Showtime’. The series took a deep dive into the world of Bollywood and the production houses. It explored the power struggles and off-camera fights occurring in the backstage areas of the Hindi film industry.

