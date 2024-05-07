Fahadh Faasil Doesn’t Think 'Pushpa' Did Anything For Him: I Don’t Have To Hide It, I Have To Be Honest

Fahadh Faasil, who has been basking in the success of 'Aavesham', recently opened up about being part of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Talking about the film he mentioned that the film didn't do much to his career. In the Telugu blockbuster, Fahadh Faasil was seen as the menacing villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
During a conversation with Film Companion, Fahadh Faasil was asked if he had become a pan-Indian actor after Sukumar’s 'Pushpa: The Rise'. To which, the actor responded by saying that it did not do much for him, and added, "I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar Sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest."
He further mentioned that his 'stuff is in Malayalam cinema'. Fahadh Faasil said, "I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. People expect magic from me after Pushpa no. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir. My stuff is here (Malayalam cinema). Very clearly, my stuff is here."
In the same interview, Fahadh shared how he dislikes being photographed, and rather prefers people to simply look at him and smile. He said, "I don't like selfies, no offence, but I don't like to be photographed, especially when I'm out with my mom, my wife. Just smile at me, that's the best you can give me and there are a lot of people who just do that, and they are beautiful."
Meanwhile, the second installment of 'Pushpa' is all set to be released on August 15, 2024. Titled 'Pushpa: The Rule', the film will see Allu Arjun returning to his character as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli.
As for Fahadh Faasil, besides 'Aavesham', he is known for roles in 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', 'Malik', 'Joji', and others