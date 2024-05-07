Art & Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil Doesn’t Think 'Pushpa' Did Anything For Him: I Don’t Have To Hide It, I Have To Be Honest

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil played a negative role in the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa', which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Advertisement

Google
Fahadh Faasil In 'Pushpa' Photo: Google
info_icon

Fahadh Faasil, who has been basking in the success of 'Aavesham', recently opened up about being part of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Talking about the film he mentioned that the film didn't do much to his career. In the Telugu blockbuster, Fahadh Faasil was seen as the menacing villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Fahadh Faasil was asked if he had become a pan-Indian actor after Sukumar’s 'Pushpa: The Rise'. To which, the actor responded by saying that it did not do much for him, and added, "I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar Sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest."

Advertisement

He further mentioned that his 'stuff is in Malayalam cinema'. Fahadh Faasil said, "I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. People expect magic from me after Pushpa no. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir. My stuff is here (Malayalam cinema). Very clearly, my stuff is here."

In the same interview, Fahadh shared how he dislikes being photographed, and rather prefers people to simply look at him and smile. He said, "I don't like selfies, no offence, but I don't like to be photographed, especially when I'm out with my mom, my wife. Just smile at me, that's the best you can give me and there are a lot of people who just do that, and they are beautiful."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the second installment of 'Pushpa' is all set to be released on August 15, 2024. Titled 'Pushpa: The Rule', the film will see Allu Arjun returning to his character as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. 

As for Fahadh Faasil, besides 'Aavesham', he is known for roles in 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', 'Malik', 'Joji', and others

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  3. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  4. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: Top Court Questions ED For Delay In Probe, Lack Of 'Relevant Questions'
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  2. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
  3. Fahadh Faasil Doesn’t Think 'Pushpa' Did Anything For Him: I Don’t Have To Hide It, I Have To Be Honest
  4. Did You Know John Abraham And Hrithik Roshan Were Classmates In School? This Pic Is Proof
  5. 'MasterChef Australia 10' Winner Introduces 'Blind Taste Test' In 'MasterChef India Tamil'
Sports News
  1. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  2. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  3. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
  5. IPL Vs Country: Does Bumrah Deserve A Break Before T20 World Cup - Here's What Pollard Said
World News
  1. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  2. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  3. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  4. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  5. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress