Ex-Fifth Harmony Member Normani Kordei Teases First Single From Debut Album ‘Dopamine’

Former girl group Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei is all set to release her debut album 'Dopamine' and has even shared a sneak-peek from the track titled '1:59'.

IANS
24 March 2024
Instagram
Normani Kordei Photo: Instagram
The singer shared a snippet of the first single, titled '1:59', from her new album on Instagram and captioned it: “Soo basically my first single ‘1:59’ will be coming out 4/26.”

In the video, fans got a glimpse of her new single, where she sings, reports deadline.com.

Kordei auditioned as a solo artist for reality show 'The X-Factor USA' in 2012, however she was eliminated.

She was then brought back into the competition as part of a pop group that would be known as Fifth Harmony.

The quintet ended up in third place in Season 2. They only recorded three albums.After the girl band went on a hiatus in 2018, Kordei has released -- 'Love Lies' with Khalid.

She then released other songs such as 'Waves', 'Dancing with a Stranger' with Sam Smith, 'Motivation', 'Diamonds' with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Wild Side' with Cardi B, 'Fair' and 'New to You' with Calvin Harris, Tinashe and Offset.

