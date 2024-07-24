Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Allegations Of Eye-Rolling At Ambani Wedding

Hollywood News Live Update: Jon Voight Criticizes Angelina Jolie’s View on Israel-Palestine Conflict
Hollywood News Live Update: Jon Voight has criticized his daughter, Angelina Jolie, over her recent statements on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Voight, a strong supporter of Israel, expressed disappointment in Jolie's stance, attributing it to "propaganda" and labeling her views as "ignorant." His comments have sparked a heated discussion about their differing perspectives on the issue.
Hollywood News Live Update: Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' to Focus on Benedict Bridgerton: Watch the New Teaser
Hollywood News Live Update: Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' is officially set to spotlight Benedict Bridgerton as its leading man. The show's Instagram account revealed that Luke Thompson will reprise his role as Benedict, diving into the Regency-era romance and drama as he navigates the marriage mart.
South Cinema News Live Update: Ajith Kumar and Prashanth Neel May Collaborate on Two Films, Including KGF-Related Project
South Cinema News Live Update: Ajith Kumar and director Prashanth Neel are reportedly in discussions to collaborate on two films. It's suggested that one of these projects could be an action film, while the other might be connected to the KGF universe.
Bollywood News Live Update: 4 Years of 'Dil Bechara': Sanjana Sanghi Thanks Fans and Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in Heartfelt Post
Bollywood News Live Update: On the fourth anniversary of 'Dil Bechara', Sanjana Sanghi shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the film and expressing gratitude for the "boundless love" from fans. She also took a moment to remember her co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, reflecting on his impact and the cherished memories they shared.
Anime Live Updates: August Anime on Netflix
Anime Live Updates:
1. From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3)
2. One Piece (Season 22)
3. Rising Impact (Season 2)
4. Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3)
5. Terminator Zero (Season 1)
6. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie (Parts 1 & 2)
Bollywood News Live Update: Did Dr. Raj Kanodia Hint at Janhvi Kapoor’s Nose Job?
Bollywood News Live Update: Dr. Raj Kanodia, known for his work on Khloe Kardashian's rhinoplasty, has sparked a social media buzz by liking a comment suggesting he performed a similar procedure on Janhvi Kapoor. The move has led to heated discussions on Reddit, with users debating whether this action violates HIPAA regulations on patient confidentiality.
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: CM Mamata Banerjee to Honor Film Personalities at Uttam Kumar's 44th Death Anniversary Event
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: On the 44th death anniversary of Uttam Kumar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will present the Mahanayak Awards to prominent film personalities. This event, held in honor of Bengal's iconic actor, reflects the state's ongoing tribute to his legacy.
Hollywood News Live Update: Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors and Why She Kept Pregnancy Secret
Hollywood News Live Update: Hailey Bieber has addressed rumors about her relationship with Justin Bieber and explained why she kept her pregnancy private. She revealed the emotional toll of public and the challenges of dealing with negativity about their marriage.
Bollywood News LIVE Update: 'Bad Newz' Office Collection Day 5
Bollywood News LIVE Update: The total box office collection of ‘Bad Newz’ now stands at Rs 36.85 crores. The film continues to perform well, adding to its growing earnings.
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Arjun Kapoor Responds to Allegations of Eye-Rolling at Ambani Wedding
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Arjun Kapoor has addressed rumors that he rolled his eyes at the husband of a US social media influencer during the Ambani wedding in Mumbai. The actor responded to the speculation and clarified the situation, aiming to set the record straight about the incident.
Bollywood News LIVE Update: Why Aamir Khan Celebrated 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Box Office Failure
Bollywood News LIVE Update: In a recent interview, Mona Singh revealed that Aamir Khan took responsibility for the film's failure and chose to celebrate the team's efforts despite the setback.
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's Look From 'VD12' Leaks, Producers Ask Fans Not to Share
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Vijay Deverakonda's look from the film 'VD12' was leaked on social media and producers requested fans not to share the images. They stressed the importance of maintaining the surprise for the audience.